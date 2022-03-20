Applications invited for TN CM’s Green Fellowship programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Applications are invited for a two-year Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme. One Fellow will be selected for each district and two at State-level, to assist district administrations on all subjects that will be within the scope of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

A G.O was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu in this regard. A sum of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. Each fellow will receive a handsome stipend of Rs 60,000 per month along with Rs 15,000 travel allowance.

The applicant should be under 30 years of age and for SC/ST, the cut-off age is 35. For other eligibility criteria, the public can refer to the G.O uploaded on the Department of Environment website. Sahu said the government was looking for young leaders . The fellowship shall provide an insight into environment-related initiatives.