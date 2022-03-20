STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namma Ooru Thiruvizha: Fest beckons, get ready to celebrate Tamil folk arts 

Namma Ooru Thiruvizha at Island Grounds tomorrow to have art, dance performances  

Published: 20th March 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Minister for Industries and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu announce ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’, a folk art festival showcasing several art forms of the State, will be held at 6 pm on Monday at Island Grounds. More than 400 artistes from across the State will participate in the event organised by the Department of Art and Culture and Department of Tourism following Covid-19 guidelines.

“During the budget last year (2021-2022), the government had announced that a grand folk art festival will be organised every year to promote traditional folk art forms. It is a derivative of Chennai Sangam. While the original plan was to host it at the time of Pongal festival, it couldn’t be done due to Covid-19 restrictions. This will be a one-day festival and a decision regarding holding the festival in more places will be taken soon. The entry for the event will be free,” said Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

When asked if traditional art forms will be part of government functions, the minister said all steps will be taken to promote them.Elaborate arrangements are being made to organise the festival which will feature instrumental music performances, dance and art performances, adventure shows and gaana music.

As part of the festival, folk arts will also be promoted through social media such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube. Advertisements for the mega event are also being shown on LED screens installed in prominent locations in Chennai. As the event is also a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, 75 videos depicting different folk art forms have been created and some of them will be played on Monday.

In a modern era, the Tamil Nadu government is taking all possible efforts and initiatives to remind the Tamil community about its roots and culture. The mega event symbolises the pride of Tamil culture and will be inaugurated by Thennarasu and Minister of Tourism M Mathiventhan, said a press release from the department.

All about the event
It is an extension of Chennai Sangam
Will feature music, dance and art performances, adventure shows and gaana music
Entry is free

