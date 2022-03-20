Tamil Nadu agri budget: A mixture of welcome initiatives & disappointments, say farmers' unions

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of farmers' associations on Saturday described the agriculture budget for 2022-23 as a mixture of welcome initiatives and disappointments.

While they are happy that the Agriculture Minister has accommodated many of their suggestions during the pre-budget consultations, they are disappointed that the support price for paddy and sugarcane are yet to the hiked.



The representatives of farmers' associations are of the view that though the allocations for many schemes are small, they are happy that the government had recognised the needs of farmers at the grassroots level.



PR Pandian, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, "The budget has addressed the district level issues and made allocations to certain schemes that were ignored. It is good that the budget laid importance for organic farming."



He said the measures announced in the budget would increase agricultural production and improve the agricultural infrastructure in the State.

In addition, allocations have been made for helping the cultivation of turmeric and ginger, which have medicinal value. Aso, steps for marketing vegetables and increasing the cultivation of sunflowers are essential.



However, Pandian said until the government announces the minimum support price for all agricultural produces, the measures announced in the budget would not help farmers in a big way.

Therefore, the government should guarantee a minimum support price for agricultural produces.



Swamimalai Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, told TNIE that the budget says steps would be taken to increase paddy cultivation in 19 lakh hectares by implementing Strategic Paddy Cultivation Programme.

"However, the government did not specify the components of the strategy that is going to be adopted. It should be spelt out during the ongoing session of the Assembly since the neighbouring States have been implementing many strategies to improve their cultivation area."



P Shanmugam, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said the allocation for the agriculture sector had been increased by Rs.221.90 crore, which is highly insufficient since it is the livelihood aspect for a large section of the society.

Though the many announcements are welcome, there is no new scheme for increasing the farmers' income and creating job opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Besides, no unique scheme has been announced for the welfare of the small and marginal farmers.