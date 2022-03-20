STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu agri budget: Inclusion of Perambalur, Ariyalur in millet mission draws cheer

Owing to the dry conditions in both the districts, the budget’s ‘millet mission’ will be beneficial to the region, say farmers.

Published: 20th March 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kodo millet cultivation at Perali village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERMBALUR/ARIYALUR: Receiving well the State government’s inclusion of Perambalur and Ariyalur districts in its ‘millet mission’, farmers in the region sought for millet processing units, and direct procurement and its sales in fair price shops. 

Owing to the dry conditions in both the districts, the budget’s ‘millet mission’ will be beneficial to the region, say farmers.

T Nallappan, a farmer from Perambalur, said, "Over 20 years ago only millets were produced in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. People then depended on traditional pearl millet, sorghum and kodo millet for food. But over time we switched to cash crops. Although farmers got good prices in the early days, they now rely on chemicals to produce them.

"Now, farmers are slowly turning to traditional crops like millets due to various reasons, including production cost and pest attack in cash crops. Despite getting good prices for the millets here, farmers are suffering due to lack of adequate basic facilities," he added. 

Authorities should not just promote millets but also brand it through self-help groups, he also said.

District farmers’ association president N Sengamuthu said, "I welcome the millet mission as farmers are also eager to cultivate now. In particular, pearl millet, sorghum and kodo millet are cultivated here. There is no fixed price for them though. A significant procurement price should be announced as the government has encouraged it. With this, more farmers are likely to come forward to cultivate millets."

"Growing millets will meet our dietary needs and it also feeds our cattle. Also, millets are drought tolerant. Through its consumption we can lead a healthy life," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milets Tamil Nadu Agri Budget Tamil Nadu Agri Budget 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp