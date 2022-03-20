Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget a mixed bag for Karur farmers  

By Express News Service

The Agriculture Budget has come in for mixed reactions among farmers in the district. While a majority of them welcomed the announcements, they pointed out that the government has not made any move on fixing MSP for farm products or increasing farmers’ revenue.

"We welcome the Agriculture Budget, especially the announcements made for Karur district, which include the millet special zone, and oilseed area and production development scheme," Palanisamy, a farmer from Puliyur, said.

"Adding Karur district in one of the two millet special zones will encourage farmers to cultivate a large quantity of millets in our district. Also, organising 'millet festivals' will not only encourage farmers like us but create awareness among entrepreneurs, traders, and the public as well.

The farmers will benefit a lot through the oil seed area and production development scheme and the price of oil will be controlled amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he added.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Irrigation Farmers' Welfare Association president V Rajaram told TNIE, "We understand that it is an agriculture-oriented budget. But not announcing any projects for improving the livelihood of the farmers is a bit disappointing. No announcements were made in the budget in regard to fixing the MSP. Without that for our produce, we won't be able to benefit much.”

"Also, we didn't find any schemes or projects in the budget that help to increase the revenue of a farmer, but only that which favours companies selling solar panels and drones," he added.

Farmers, however, welcomed the State government's decision to open Uzhavar Sandhais in the evening for farmers to sell their produce directly every day.