Tamil Nadu's Rs 33,000-crore agri budget roots for organic, millet farming

This year, the allocation for the agriculture sector rose by Rs 231.90 crore from Rs 32,775.78 crore allotted last year.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer cultivates traditional Puzhuthikar paddy in Kurumbapalayam village in Perambalur district

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organic farming, millet production, and addressing the needs of farmers at the grassroots level were the highlights of the Rs 33,000-crore Agriculture Budget for 2022-23 presented by minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday.

This year, the allocation for the agriculture sector rose by Rs 231.90 crore from Rs 32,775.78 crore allotted last year.

Giving a status report of announcements made in the previous budget, Panneerselvam said 80 of the 86 announcements were implemented and guidelines are being framed for the remaining six.

The minister said as of March 14, the total area under paddy cultivation in TN has reached 53.40 lakh acres, 4.86 lakh more than last year.

ALSO READ | Push for diversifying crops as threat of climate change looms

The foodgrain production target for 2022-23 will be 126 lakh metric tonnes.

“Steps will be taken for paddy cultivation on 19 lakh hectares through the Strategic Paddy Cultivation Programme for getting higher yield, with an allocation of Rs 32.48 crore from Union and State government funds,” he added.

In a significant move, the minister announced that Genetic Diversity Fairs would be conducted in districts at least thrice a year, where farmers can showcase unique varieties of crops.

The fairs would help scientists identify the varieties based on their superior traits and include them in varietal research.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Drones to tackle labour shortage for spraying fertilizers

While expressing happiness about the positive aspects of the budget, farmers’ associations are disappointed that the DMK’s key electoral promises on hiking the support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,000 per metric tonne are yet to be implemented.

They feel the hike in incentive for sugarcane from Rs 150 to Rs 195 per metric tonne is meagre.

What else is in store

  • Gene pool to preserve traditional horticulture crops.

  • Germplasm collection for spices.

  • Mobile app for organic-certification activities.

  • Remote sensing to assess cropped area and yield to help farmers get a fair price.

  • Rs 1 lakh each to 200 unemplo-yed graduates to start agri-clinics/agro-based activities.

