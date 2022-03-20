Uzhavar Sandhai in focus after 10 years; 50 to get computers, e-price boards

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ CHENNAI: The government has announced that it would modernise 50 Uzhavar Sandhais and will modernise it by incorporating facilities like computer and information technology equipment, electronic price display board and public address system at an outlay of `15 crore under Union and State Government funds.

Minister MRK Panneerselvam, during the agriculture budget session, also said six Uzhavar Sandhais functioning at Kothagiri, Veppanthattai, Panruti, Chidambaram, Keelpennathur and Thiruvarur will be shifted to new places so that the public could access it easily. He also said four new sandhais will be established in Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam, Vellore and Tirupattur at a total cost of `10 crore. The announcement has made the farmers upbeat as the government is focussing on the sandhais after a gap of 10 years.

Welcoming the announcement, General Secretary of farmers association (non political) P Kandhasami said the move to create new Uzhavar Sandhais would make space for agri produces in the market. President of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, S Palanisamy, said the government should take steps to remove middlemen, who are encroaching into the market.

Claiming that the number of farmers cultivating millets are on the rise due to the increased awareness among the public, Senior Scientist at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, R Rajkumar, said to bridge the gap between the farmers and the consumers, permitting the Uzhavar Sandhais for sale of millets would be a good move.

General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, PR Pandian, said the measures announced in the budget will not only increase agricultural production but also improve the agricultural infrastructure in the State.He said until the government announces the minimum support price for all agricultural produces, the measures announced in the budget would not help farmers in a big way. “As such, the government should give a guarantee for minimum support price for agricultural produces,” he said.

No support

A few farmers are disappointed as the support price for paddy and sugarcane are not hiked in the budget