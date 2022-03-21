Anna University will evaluate late test scripts: Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University was at the centre of a controversy on Sunday after students alleged they were marked absent in the recent online semester examinations for uploading their answer scripts late. Higher education minister Dr K Ponmudy, however, quickly calmed the storm by announcing the varsity will evaluate all answer scripts.

“Even if answer scripts were uploaded late, they will be evaluated. Students need not worry,” Ponmudy told reporters at his residence. The university recently started evaluation of answer scripts for the exams that began in February and ended mid-March.

Students were supposed to upload answer scripts on the varsity’s website within two hours of the exam. But the varsity found many had uploaded the answer scripts six to eight hours after the stipulated time. Sources said many private engineering colleges, “as per Anna University’s guidelines,” marked absent the students who uploaded their answer sheets after the stipulated time.

It was also alleged that the varsity had directed evaluators not to evaluate answer scripts, which arrived late. The results of thousands of students would have been affected by this move. “I was not able to upload my answer script within the stipulated time due to internet issues. If I am marked absent, I will fail the exam and my career will be affected,” said A Surendran (name changed).

No such guideline was issued to colleges this year, says V-C

However, the varsity’s vice-chancellor R Velraj denied the charges. “Last year, when the online semester exams were conducted, guidelines were issued to colleges not to entertain late answer scripts. On that basis some of the colleges marked their students absent this time. No such guideline was issued this year,” he said.

While Ponmudi’s assurance has given relief to students, the varsity staff expressed concern over the move. “There must be discipline in the conduct of online exams. If students copy, write, upload answer sheets after six hours and then are ‘passed’, there is no use of exams,” said an Anna university senior faculty member.