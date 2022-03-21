STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Councillor empties his pockets to address bin-less Tiruchy city’s garbage woes

Spending from his pockets, Sangiliyandapuram (Ward 34) councillor G Rajasekar has, as a “temporary solution”, installed drums in the locality for residents to dump their garbage into.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A woman disposes of waste in a drum installed with the ward councillor’s efforts at Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as city residents await an end to their garbage disposal woes brought about by the Corporation removing all dumpsters and small bins from the streets about three years ago, one of the newly-elected ward councillors plunged into action to address the issue. 

Spending from his pockets, Sangiliyandapuram (Ward 34) councillor G Rajasekar has, as a “temporary solution”, installed drums in the locality for residents to dump their garbage into.

“It is not possible for all residents to give household waste to the sanitation workers visiting the area as they don’t come at a fixed time. Even if they come at a particular time, some residents may be busy in sending their children off to school, etc. Such residents are thus forced to dispose of the waste at public places. 

Since the Corporation may take some time to place dumpsters, I bought five drums and placed them at various spots in Sangiliyandapuram for the residents to dispose of waste. Many are using this and it is reducing littering in some areas.” Rajasekar said.

Though people are dumping waste into the drums without segregating it, the councillor claimed that he is initially focusing on stopping littering. “The major issue is dumping of waste at public places and I placed the drums to stop that. For one drum, I spent about `750. After assessing the response in the next two weeks, I am planning to place such drums at 25 spots in my ward. 

In the initial stage, I am focusing on ensuring that residents dispose of waste into the drums. Once this is successful, I will focus on ensuring disposal through segregation. Though I placed the drums, I will continue my efforts for the Corporation to place dumpsters back on the streets,” he said.

The civic body in its bid to ensure the success of door-to-door garbage collection had about three years ago removed all dumpsters and small bins from the city’s streets. The councillor’s effort has come in for appreciation. “The removal of the dumpsters only worsened street hygiene. 

With our councillor placing drums at a few places, some of us are able to dispose of garbage. I don’t know why the Corporation is taking so much time to decide on placing dumpsters on the streets. We hope senior officials would consider the issue and speed up the process,” said T Muthulakshmi, a resident.
Senior Corporation officials, however, said the installation of such drums would only lead to unsegregated waste. “This is not an ideal solution under the provisions of solid waste management and Swachh Survekshan rules. We will look into the matter,” an official said.

