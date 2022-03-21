STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Empowerment of women key to progress: Tamil Nadu finance minister

Published: 21st March 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The ‘Thaliku Thangam’ Scheme has been changed to a financial assistance scheme for girls for the development of society through women empowerment, said Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during an event at Vellivethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday.

Explaining the scheme, the finance minister said, over the past four years, there has been a major backlog in the ‘Thalliku Thangam’ scheme and thus, they had revamped the structure to increase the percentage of girls pursuing higher education in the State. 

PTR said, “Marriage should not be the goal for the girls. They should equip themselves with higher education and excel in their career. DMK believes that the development of society depends on the development of women. The government will create a new scheme to boost employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women who have completed their higher education.” 

All the schemes and allotments made by the DMK government are done considering the welfare of people, the State Finance Minister added.

Comments

