STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Furniture from BSNL office seized over non-payment of nearly `16 lakh of tax

This move comes after the management failed to clear the pending taxes even after several notices.

Published: 21st March 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Tindivanam municipality officials seized furniture from the BSNL office on Saturday evening. This move comes after the management failed to clear the pending taxes even after several notices.

According to an official source from Tindivanam Municipality, the BSNL office functioning near the railway station in the town have to pay ₹8,70,090 tax to the municipality and ₹7,24,446 tax for the mobile phone signal tower fixed on the Chennai Road.  Even after many notices, BSNL management did not make the pending payment, leading to the seizure of furniture.

On Saturday evening, a team of officials and workers from the municipality, led by Commissioner Soundarajan, came to the BSNL office and proclaimed the seizure in lieu of the pending tax by playing the drums -- Thandora. Though the staff opposed and argued, the police protected the municipality officials and aided in the seizure.

A source said the BSNL office might be sealed in a day or two days if the pending tax amount is not paid.
In another incident, Thandora's announcement was made for a businessman, who has to pay `12 lakh pending tax.

Speaking to the media persons, Tindivanam Municipality Commissioner Soundarajan said, "As many have failed to pay the pending tax, development work in municipality limit is at a snail's pace. The public must pay the tax in time to avoid seizure. Severe action will be taken against the people and companies, who keep long-term and the highest amount of tax pending."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL Office Furniture Seize Taxes Pending
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp