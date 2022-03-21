Furniture from BSNL office seized over non-payment of nearly Rs 16 lakh of tax

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Tindivanam municipality officials seized furniture from the BSNL office on Saturday evening. This move comes after the management failed to clear the pending taxes even after several notices.

According to an official source from Tindivanam Municipality, the BSNL office functioning near the railway station in the town have to pay ₹8,70,090 tax to the municipality and ₹7,24,446 tax for the mobile phone signal tower fixed on the Chennai Road. Even after many notices, BSNL management did not make the pending payment, leading to the seizure of furniture.

On Saturday evening, a team of officials and workers from the municipality, led by Commissioner Soundarajan, came to the BSNL office and proclaimed the seizure in lieu of the pending tax by playing the drums -- Thandora. Though the staff opposed and argued, the police protected the municipality officials and aided in the seizure.

A source said the BSNL office might be sealed in a day or two days if the pending tax amount is not paid.

In another incident, Thandora's announcement was made for a businessman, who has to pay `12 lakh pending tax.

Speaking to the media persons, Tindivanam Municipality Commissioner Soundarajan said, "As many have failed to pay the pending tax, development work in municipality limit is at a snail's pace. The public must pay the tax in time to avoid seizure. Severe action will be taken against the people and companies, who keep long-term and the highest amount of tax pending."