Illam Thedi Kalvi vital to fill learning gap: Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

Distributing pamphlets on SMC’s role to parents, he said, “Parents’ duties do not end once they send their wards to school.

Published: 21st March 2022

School edu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributes SMC awareness pamphlets to parents in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Justifying the allocation of Rs 200 crore in the State Budget for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday said the continuity of the education programme is important considering the need for filling the learning gap of nearly two years brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Taking part in a School Management Committee (SMC) meeting at the Corporation middle school in Beema Nagar, the minister said, “Learning gap is still a concern as per the reports as there were two years of disruption in education.” While students are facing learning issues, teachers have to focus on finishing the syllabus. Illam Thedi Kalvi is important in filling that gap, he added.   

Distributing pamphlets on SMC’s role to parents, he said, “Parents’ duties do not end once they send their wards to school. They need to know the functioning of the SMC. Parents should play an active role in the committee.”

SMC is a 20-member body comprising parents, teachers, local body representatives, and educationalists. A parent should be the leader of the committee. The panel has to meet once a month to discuss various matters like student attendance, potable water and toilet facilities, and availability of other basic amenities.

The minister said a total of 1,85,000 dropouts were re-enrolled in schools over the past nine months owing to the department’s efforts. The fact that `36,895.89 crore has been allocated to the School Education Department showed how much interest Chief Minister MK Stalin had towards students’ education, he added.

Responding to a question on the hijab row, the minister said, “We do not have any such issue here. Tamil Nadu will not give room for that. We live in unity in diversity. Fraternity is important here.” Collector S Sivarasu was present.

