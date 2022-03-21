STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishnagiri headmaster cancels School Management Council meeting for engagement

The village is situated 125 km from Krishnagiri. The school has a single teacher, Nagendiran, who is also the headmaster.

A view of a Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village

A view of a Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

KRISHNAGIRI: The meeting of the SMC in a government school at a tribal hamlet in the district was not held as the headmaster was busy with his engagement. Around 25 irula families live in Sivapuram, a hamlet in Kottayur panchayat and the students go to the Panchayat Union Primary School.

The village is situated 125 km from Krishnagiri. The school has a single teacher, Nagendiran, who is also the headmaster. On Sunday, he did not show up at the school. The locals said they were not aware of the SMC meeting and that the school was not opened.

Gowramma, who works in the school said the headmaster was getting engaged and that’s why didn’t come to school. Thalli Block Education Officer Paul Raj said he was unaware of the issue, and that the HM did not take permission for the absence. 

Denkanikottai District Education Officer Anbalagan said the HM’s one-day salary would be deducted.
Meanwhile, residents of Beernapalli village in the panchayat levelled several allegations the HM of the Panchayat Union Primary School Sivaraman. They alleged that he misbehaved with women earlier. Also they said he did not inform them about Sunday’s meeting.


Raghunathan, the HM of Bilikal Panchayat Union Primary School in Urigam panchayat,  conducted the meeting between 9 - 10. 30 am and left the school earlier. District Education Officer Anbalagan and SSA district coordinator Sardar assured to look into the issues.

