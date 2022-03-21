 Lack of toilets spotlighted at Vellore SMCs

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Discussions on the lack of adequate toilets and drinking water in government schools dominated the first meeting of the school management committee (SMC) in Vellore on Sunday. Parents and teachers demanded improvement of classrooms and providing tables and benches in schools.

A parent, I Parveen, said toilets in the Government Muslims Higher Secondary school (GMHSS) were damaged, forcing students to use a toilet in a mosque 300mts away from campus. G Gopi, a computer science instructor in GMHSS and General Secretary of State-wide Computer Instructors Association, said all the computers were over 16 years old and not in working condition. He pointed out this was the case in most government schools in Tamil Nadu.

Among other demands from teachers were smart boards. "How long can we take classes with chalk pieces? We must keep up with technology," a teacher told TNIE. There were also demands for communication labs, like those in private schools, for improving listening and pronunciation skills. The teachers also demanded cleanliness workers for government schools as most posts lie vacant. The school management also considered the possibility of obtaining CSR funds for development of infrastructure.

Pandemic after-effects

Teachers also complained about the difficult behaviour of students after the long closure of schools and stressed on the importance of counselling. On the condition of anonymity, they told TNIE that many government school students began working part-time jobs due to poor financial situations, and were absconding from classes in the afternoon.

The teachers said that many government school students come from impoverished families and work either at home-run businesses or other shops. "This shifts their focus from learning to earning," a teacher said. They also raised concerns about students misusing the income.

Vellore City Municipal Corporation Mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar participated in SMC meetings in various schools and assured financial support to improve the city's government schools. Most parents were relatively satisfied with the education provided in the government schools. Meanwhile, teachers urged parents to take an interest in their children's education without being a mute spectator.

"Just because your children go to schools, it doesn't mean they get everything they need. You have to enquire about classes and participate in their learning process," an instructor explained.

Parents- Teachers Association and local body representatives attended the event in government schools across the district.