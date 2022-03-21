Man claiming to be Suresh Gopi’s kin held for fraud 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Crime Branch (DCB) on Sunday arrested a man (55) who allegedly posed as the brother of a Mollywood actor and sold land using forged documents for Rs 97 lakh. Two others involved in the case are absconding.

According to police, Sunil Gopi (55), sold land to R Giridharan (36) of Thiruvalluvar street in GN Mills area, along with his accomplices Reena and Sivadoss, all natives of Kerala, claiming to be the brother of actor Suresh Gopi.

According to police, in 2011, Mayilsamy of Kuniyamuthur owned 4.25 acres near Navakkarai and had transferred ownership of the property to his friend Sunil as he was under pressure from loan sharks. In 2016, a Coimbatore court had ordered cancellation of the land sale, citing an invalid sale deed. Yet, Sunil Gopi retained the invalid documents which mentioned the land was under his name.

He allegedly sold the land with the fake documents to R Giridharan, who paid Rs 97 lakh to Sunil and his accomplices in several instalments between September 2021 and February 2022. Following this, when Giridharan verified the Encumbrance Certificate of the property, he came to know that the owner was Mayilsamy and not Sunil, police said.

Based on the complaint from Giridharan, the case was registered and Sunil Gopi was held, the police added. The trio was booked under Sections 406, 420, 471 and 120 (b) of IPC. Sunil Gopi was arrested on Sunday and police are investigating the whereabouts of the other two.

