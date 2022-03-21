STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Nagai Sangamam’ kicks off with smiles & cheers

Collector A Arun Thamburaj, the brains behind the event, told TNIE,

Published: 21st March 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes perform in the first-ever ‘Nagai Sangamam’ on Sunday | Antony Fernando

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  People visiting the Nagapattinam New Beach, now have more reason to spend some time by the waves as ‘Nagai Sangamam’, a unique and unprecedented carnival kick-started here on Sunday.

Thousands gathered at the New Beach were treated to a series of shows. Collector A Arun Thamburaj, the brains behind the event, told TNIE, "I was visiting the beach one day and noticed there were hardly any amusement features here. I wondered if something could be done to engage and entertain the public.

That is how we came up with the idea of this weekly carnival. We are planning to rope in PSUs, major institutions, and other organisations to sponsor and pay the performers, apart from making a one-time expenditure for the carnival.” 

The district administration’s initiative has given people such as folk artistes, folk dancers, martial artistes, acrobats, and Kazhai Koothaadis (street performers), an opportunity to showcase their talents and make a living. 

S Guna, a 20-year-old student cum Mallakhambh artiste from Sunrise Sports Academy said, “Performing before such a crowd gave me a lot of motivation.” His coach Murugan, added that the carnival has given them a platform to popularise martial arts.

A 20-year-old folk dancer from Puratchi Thappata Kalai Kuzhu, Arul Jothi, said, “We had been performing for six years, but this was the most special performance.” Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman said: “The Collector has put a smile on people’s faces.”

