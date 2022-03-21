STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed, two injured in fire accident near Virudhachalam

According to a police source from Mangalampettai Police Station, Sivakandan (30) of Vijayamanagaram Puthuilavarasanpettai village near Virudachalam in Cuddalore district works as a labourer.

Published: 21st March 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a fire accident near Virudachalam, a wage labourer was killed and two of his family members, including his wife and mother, were injured on Saturday night.

According to a police source from Mangalampettai Police Station, Sivakandan (30) of Vijayamanagaram Puthuilavarasanpettai village near Virudachalam in Cuddalore district works as a labourer. He and his family, including his wife, Panjavaranam (27) and his mother, Sagundala (62) were living in a thatched roof house.

Sources added that on Saturday midnight, neighbours heard Sagundala and Panjavaranam cry for help. When they rushed to the spot, they saw the hut burning and somehow managed to rescue Sagundala and Panjavaranam. However, Sivakandan got stuck inside the hut. As the fire broke into their kitchen area, the gas cylinder busted, killing Sivakandan. Based on the information, firefighters from Mangalampettai Fire station rushed to the spot and clear the area.

After an hour-long struggle, they put off the fire and brought out Sivakandan's body and sent it to the government hospital in Virudachalam for an autopsy. Panjavaranam and Sagundala, who were admitted to the same hospital were sent to Government Hospital in Cuddalore for further treatment on Sunday morning. A case was filed and further inquiry is on to find how the fire broke out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire accident Wage labourer Thatched house Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp