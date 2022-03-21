One killed, two injured in fire accident near Virudhachalam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a fire accident near Virudachalam, a wage labourer was killed and two of his family members, including his wife and mother, were injured on Saturday night.



According to a police source from Mangalampettai Police Station, Sivakandan (30) of Vijayamanagaram Puthuilavarasanpettai village near Virudachalam in Cuddalore district works as a labourer. He and his family, including his wife, Panjavaranam (27) and his mother, Sagundala (62) were living in a thatched roof house.



Sources added that on Saturday midnight, neighbours heard Sagundala and Panjavaranam cry for help. When they rushed to the spot, they saw the hut burning and somehow managed to rescue Sagundala and Panjavaranam. However, Sivakandan got stuck inside the hut. As the fire broke into their kitchen area, the gas cylinder busted, killing Sivakandan. Based on the information, firefighters from Mangalampettai Fire station rushed to the spot and clear the area.



After an hour-long struggle, they put off the fire and brought out Sivakandan's body and sent it to the government hospital in Virudachalam for an autopsy. Panjavaranam and Sagundala, who were admitted to the same hospital were sent to Government Hospital in Cuddalore for further treatment on Sunday morning. A case was filed and further inquiry is on to find how the fire broke out.