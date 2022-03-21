Process Dampened: Glitch delays tax payment in Coimbatore corporation centres

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the financial year drawing to a close on March 31, people are lining up at collection centres of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) across the city, but technical issues are threatening to derail the tax collection drive.

To mop up tax revenue, the CCMC is operating collection centres in 21 places across the city from 9 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

With 10 days to go for the end of the fiscal year, the CCMC announced that centres would function on all days, including public holidays and Sundays. Also, the civic body started disconnecting water connection for tax defaulters. The crackdown yielded result and people have started queuing before collection centres to pay the taxes.

But the technical issue is a dampener. Sanjay, a resident of Vadavalli, said “As a majority of office goers get a single day off from work on Sundays, many are hesitant to go to the collection centres on Sundays to pay the taxes and instead visit the centre on the weekdays early in the morning.

But often, many return without paying taxes due to server issues. Also, we cannot wait for a long time as it might get late to reach workplace. CCMC must set this right as soon as possible or extend the deadline.”

Due to Covid-19 in January and February, many did not pay their taxes. Now there is a huge rush at the collection centres.

Due to the surge in the number of taxpayers, the server becomes slow and it takes a while to resolve the issue, said a CCMC official. CCMC deputy commissioner M Sharmila said the issue was sorted out a few days ago and currently all servers are functioning normally.

“Server issues occurred only in a few centres and it was resolved. Even if there’s a delay in resolving, we call the Chennai Head Quarters after which the issue gets sorted within a few minutes."

People can also pay their taxes online by visiting CCMC’s website - www.ccmc.gov.in and selecting ‘Pay Your Tax Online’ which redirects to the “tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in” webpage.