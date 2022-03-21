STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Amid stiff opposition from farmers, plans to open sand quarries delayed 

The State government planned to open river sand quarries by March, but hasn’t completed the public hearing process. Hence, it might miss its deadline.

Published: 21st March 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government planned to open river sand quarries by March, but hasn’t completed the public hearing process. Hence, it might miss its deadline. As per an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), public hearings must be held before opening river sand quarries spanning more than five hectares, said a senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official.

“In January, a government order was passed to open 16 quarries for heavy vehicles and 21 for bullock carts. Most of these quarries, including those in Karur, Tiruchy, and Ariyalur districts, are spread over five hectares.

Due to a few local issues, the government is hesitant to hold public hearings,” the official explained, adding that farmers’ associations have petitioned the district administrations concerned against the quarries. The official said another reason for the delay is that yards to store sand are still being built in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai. Besides, there are mixed reactions to opening the sand quarries.

Social activist RS Mukilan strongly opposed the move, saying there is no sand in the Cauvery and Kosasthalaiyar riverbeds, which is why rainwater went into the sea during the monsoon. The previous government imported 6.14 metric tonnes of river sand, so instead of opening river sand quarries, the government should procure it from abroad, he added, and asked why the State’s natural resources should be destroyed when the government has other ways to get sand.

Meanwhile, Vivasayigal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary K Balasubramani requested the government not to use machines to extract sand. “In the last three decades, plenty of sand was taken away from the Cauvery river. Now, the government has decided to reopen sand quarries. We request the officials to take sand manually from riverbeds, as this would not only save natural resources, but also create job opportunities,” Balasubramani said.

