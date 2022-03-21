STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple official’s driver kills self at marriage hall in Chennai

The car driver of Kapaleeswarar temple’s executive officer allegedly died by suicide at a wedding hall on Saturday night. 

Published: 21st March 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The car driver of Kapaleeswarar temple’s executive officer allegedly died by suicide at a wedding hall on Saturday night. 

The temple is located at RK Mutt road while the wedding hall is located at Venkatesa Agraharam. According to Mylapore police, the deceased was identified as T Jayachandran (43). He was the driver for D Kaveri. On Saturday night, Jayachandran’s wife went to the wedding hall in search of her husband, who regularly spent his time there along with other temple staff. 

She found her husband’s body in one of the rooms. Jayachandran was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. 

The police registered a case and are conducting an investigation to ascertain cause of death.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapaleeswarar temple
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp