Temple official’s driver kills self at marriage hall in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The car driver of Kapaleeswarar temple’s executive officer allegedly died by suicide at a wedding hall on Saturday night.

The temple is located at RK Mutt road while the wedding hall is located at Venkatesa Agraharam. According to Mylapore police, the deceased was identified as T Jayachandran (43). He was the driver for D Kaveri. On Saturday night, Jayachandran’s wife went to the wedding hall in search of her husband, who regularly spent his time there along with other temple staff.

She found her husband’s body in one of the rooms. Jayachandran was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police registered a case and are conducting an investigation to ascertain cause of death.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).