Will work to resolve unemployment woes in 5 years, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said his government will work towards resolving the unemployment crisis in the next five years.

Published: 21st March 2022 04:06 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin distributes job offers after inaugurating a mega job fair at Vandalur on the outskirts of Chennai city on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said his government will work towards resolving the unemployment crisis in the next five years. “Many say I’m the number one Chief Minister. It sounds nice but I want the State to be number one,” Stalin said after inaugurating a mega job fair conducted for recruiting 73,950 candidates at Vandalur on the outskirts of Chennai city. He also distributed offer letters to 20 persons recruited by the participant companies.

Job aspirants from Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts took part in the job fair organised by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. More than 500 private companies took part in the programme.

Stalin noted that after the DMK assumed office in May 2021, 2,50,708 aspirants attended 36 mega job fairs and 297 job camps where 5,708 companies participated. “As many as 41,213 people received job offers including 517 persons with disabilities,” he said.

Stating that providing random jobs to everyone is not the government’s intention, Stalin added that everyone should get employment opportunities based on their educational qualification and skill. “That is the objective of this government. That is why we are enhancing school and college education,” added Stalin.

During the event, Stalin also launched a programme in Kalvi television that would offer training to candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The programme will be aired between 7 am and 9 am and from 7-9 pm, added the statement.

