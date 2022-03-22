After six years, grievance meet held under mayor at Tiruchy Corporation office 

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After a gap of six years, the first floor of the Tiruchy Corporation's main office hosting the mayor's and deputy mayor's office on Monday saw a huge crowd.

People came in large numbers to submit their petitions to mayor Mu Anbalagan at the first grievance meeting under him. Deputy mayor G Dhivya, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman and other senior attended this meeting.

Former Mayor Emily Richard alleged that some of the councillors were demanding money from street vendors and requested the mayor's intervention in the issue. Anbalagan directed the officials to look into it.

The resumption of grievances day meeting came as a great relief for several residents.

"When they updated my tax documents online, they entered my name as Ravindran instead of Ravichandran. Though I paid the fee for correcting the mistake, they are yet to rectify it. So I decided to raise this issue with the Mayor," said Ravichandran, who attended the meeting.

In November 2021, many areas near Anna Science Centre Planetarium faced heavy waterlogging. It happened because heavy rain raised the water level at Kottapattu Periyakulam, a nearby pond. Residents from the areas near the planetarium submitted a petition requesting the immediate intervention of the mayor to avoid a similar situation in the coming monsoon.



"Last year, waterlogging forced many of us to vacate our houses and stay in some other location for about 40 days. Our area faced waterlogging due to various reasons. In some areas, it was due to the absence of stormwater drains, in certain others, it was due to encroachments on drainage channels. So, we have requested the mayor to order desilting of the Kottapattu pond," said J Thirugnanam, president of JK Nagar Residents Association.

Several residents, including senior citizens, came up with requests seeking pension, jobs and other issues like encroachment of vacant space under bridges and the need for garbage bins on streets. Anbalagan promised action and said the corporation council's first meeting would be held on March 28.

"We will take steps to make Tiruchy a clean city with the best facilities for residents. We will place garbage bins on streets. We have also started taking steps to speed up all ongoing works, including the underground drainage construction," Anbalagan said.

