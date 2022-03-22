STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fulfilling poll assurances is ambition of our govt: TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

"I can firmly say that our achievements in fulfilling the promises that we made in the election manifesto in these 10 months (in office) is an unparalleled record," Stalin emphasised.

Published: 22nd March 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Executing the DMK's poll assurances was his ambition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday even as he took potshots at the opposition AIADMK wondering if that party had fulfilled all its election promises at all while in power.

Intervening during a discussion in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said all election promises that he had made in the run-up to the state polls last year would certainly be fulfilled.

Taking exception to the AIADMK for harping on not putting the DMK's assurances into effect, he remarked, "You (AIADMK) have been in power for two terms, that is for 10 years. Have you put into effect all your election promises? If so, explain it." But there was evidence that the AIADMK had not delivered many of its poll assurances and people are aware of it, he claimed.

"I can firmly say that our achievements in fulfilling the promises that we made in the election manifesto in these 10 months (in office) is an unparalleled record," Stalin emphasised.

Pointing out that whatever the opposition party demanded has already been announced in the budget, the Chief Minister said these announcements too would surely be implemented gradually.

"That is our ambition. That is our policy," he stressed.

