Get jewel loan waiver receipts by March-end: I Periyasamy

CHENNAI: As many as 14.60 lakh beneficiaries of jewel-loan waiver will get their receipts and jewellery by month-end, Minister For Cooperation I Periyasamy told the Assembly on Monday during the debate on the general and agriculture budgets.

AIADMK member Agri SS Krishnamurthy accused the DMK government of not waiving off all of the jewel loans. In reply, the minister said jewellery loans had indeed been waived off in genuine cases. In many cases, members from the same family had obtained multiple jewellery loans.

Some obtained such loans in various districts using the same Aadhaar card, he said. Replying to another charge by Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister said waiver receipts and the jewels would be disbursed to the beneficiaries by March-end.