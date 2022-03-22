STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gokulraj murder case: Madras HC seeks reply over conviction 

Hearing the pleas, a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar sought counter from CBCID, Namakkal, and adjourned the case to April 11.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought reply from Namakkal CB-CID in a plea filed by 10 convicts of Gokulraj murder case, seeking to set aside their convictions imposed by a special court in Madurai earlier this month. Hearing the pleas, a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar sought counter from CBCID, Namakkal, and adjourned the case to April 11.

According to the petitions filed by the convicts, including Yuvaraj, the judgment of the lower court was against the law and weight of evidence, opposed to equity and good conscience. The entire case rests upon circumstantial evidence and prosecution did not form a chain of circumstances and the links were missing, the petitions said. The entire evidence of the case rested on four circumstances – motive, last seen theory, alleged extra judicial confession and ascendance of accused. 

But none of the circumstances were proved, it said, adding that the CCTV footage and other electronic documents did not contain any incriminating circumstances in the alleged kidnapping. Moreover the evidences were inadmissible and have no evidentiary value under the law. There is no circumstance to prove the murder and laying of the body on the railway track, they said in petitions. 
 

