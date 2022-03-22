Set up new department for implementation of SCP in Puducherry, says Ramadass

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass on Monday urged the Puducherry government to establish a separate department for proper implementation of the Special Component Plan (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan). This SCP--which aims at aiding the socio-economic development of scheduled castes communities--has not been properly implemented here, Ramadass said citing the recent agitations by SC leaders.

Over the years, allotted funds were not utilised and there were large-scale diversions and waste of funds producing a minimal impact on development, said the economist. Now, a separate 'Department of Implementation of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (DISCSP)' must be set up to exclusively deal with the SCP.

A survey of the needs of the community must form the basis of suitable and viable schemes for implementation, suggested Ramadass. The existing non-plan schemes of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department may continue with the schemes and the required funds may be allotted by DISCSP. No other Department should spend the SCP funds.

According to the former Lok Sabha member, the utilisation of SCP funds must be based on region-wise SC population. The community accounts for 17.7 per cent in Karaikal ,16 per cent in Puducherry, 15.2 per cent in Yanam and 0.3 percent in Mahe.

The yearly monitoring of scheme implementation, evaluation by external agencies and submission of annual progress reports to the Legislative Assembly along with the Annual Budget must be the new department's primary function, Ramadass added.

The new department must also acquire land and distribute it to SC landless laborers and secure admission for children in urban qualitative schools as envisaged by the Right to Education Act. With SCP funds, a community college must be established at SC-concentrated areas in Bahoor or Thirubuvanai as on the lines of the Pondicherry University Community College.

The PHCs, operating in villages dominated by SC population, may be equipped with modern infrastructure and Special Nutrition Programmes for the women and children, he said. All SC hamlets should be provided with basic amenities within a targeted period, Ramadass concluded, adding a new law similar to that of the Andhra Pradesh Government on SCP may be enacted.