STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Thirukalyanam' ritual held at Thiruparankundram Murugan temple in Madurai

Special rituals like 'Pattabishekam', 'Thirukalyanam', and a temple car festival complete the 15-days-long annual festival. The 'Pattabiskekam' was held on Sunday.  

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

The 'Thirukalyanam' ritual (Photo | Express)

The 'Thirukalyanam' ritual (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As part of the ongoing Panguni festival, the 'Thirukalyanam' ritual was held at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram on Monday. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple on the day. The temple is considered one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, and the Panguni festival is one of the biggest festivals celebrated at the temple. 

Special rituals like 'Pattabishekam', 'Thirukalyanam', and a temple car festival complete the 15-days-long annual festival. The 'Pattabiskekam' was held on Sunday.  

As part of 'Thirukalyanam', Lord Subramaniyaswamy and deity Deivanai adorned in wedding attires were brought to the temple's mandapam, where the ritual was celebrated following the 'Unjal' ritual in the afternoon.

Scores of devotees were seen alongside the procession path through which the deities were brought. The temple car festival, which is the third major ritual of the Panguni festival, will be held at 6 am on Tuesday. Sources said special arrangements are being made in and around the temple premises as thousands of devotees are expected to arrive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panguni festival Thirukalyanam Devotee Temple Ritual
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp