'Thirukalyanam' ritual held at Thiruparankundram Murugan temple in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As part of the ongoing Panguni festival, the 'Thirukalyanam' ritual was held at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram on Monday. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple on the day. The temple is considered one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, and the Panguni festival is one of the biggest festivals celebrated at the temple.

Special rituals like 'Pattabishekam', 'Thirukalyanam', and a temple car festival complete the 15-days-long annual festival. The 'Pattabiskekam' was held on Sunday.

As part of 'Thirukalyanam', Lord Subramaniyaswamy and deity Deivanai adorned in wedding attires were brought to the temple's mandapam, where the ritual was celebrated following the 'Unjal' ritual in the afternoon.

Scores of devotees were seen alongside the procession path through which the deities were brought. The temple car festival, which is the third major ritual of the Panguni festival, will be held at 6 am on Tuesday. Sources said special arrangements are being made in and around the temple premises as thousands of devotees are expected to arrive.