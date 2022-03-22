STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic woes: Bridge across the Koundinya River in Vellore still pending

Gudiyatham municipal commissioner E. Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE, "The repaired causeway has been in use for about four months and steps are being taken to upgrade it."

Published: 22nd March 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Current situation in Vellore

Current situation in Vellore

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: The construction of a bridge across the Koundinya River in Gudiyatham to regulate traffic has become a major demand in Vellore city. Usually, vehicles entering the town from Pernambut, Ambur, Melpatti, and from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed the river using a causeway. However, it got washed away during the unprecedented floods in the river last year.

While the damaged causeway was repaired, it remained a temporary solution to the congestion that chokes the town. In December, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan said a bridge would be constructed across the river at a cost of `4 crore to resolve the issue in hand. But the project has not materialised yet.

"All officials concerned including the municipality and Public Works Department (PWD) should speed up the work so that there is a smooth flow of vehicular movement and hassle-free traffic," Prabhu, a resident said.

Gudiyatham municipal commissioner E. Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE, "The repaired causeway has been in use for about four months and steps are being taken to upgrade it."

Koundinya River runs through the centre of the town and Kamarajar Bridge was built over the waterbody. Earlier, the traffic flowed in both directions on Kamarajar Bridge-to and from Gudiyatham. However, after the increase in vehicular population and movement, vehicles entering the town were diverted through the causeway that needs immediate upgradation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic Bridge Vellore Safety PWD
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp