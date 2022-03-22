Traffic woes: Bridge across the Koundinya River in Vellore still pending

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The construction of a bridge across the Koundinya River in Gudiyatham to regulate traffic has become a major demand in Vellore city. Usually, vehicles entering the town from Pernambut, Ambur, Melpatti, and from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed the river using a causeway. However, it got washed away during the unprecedented floods in the river last year.

While the damaged causeway was repaired, it remained a temporary solution to the congestion that chokes the town. In December, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan said a bridge would be constructed across the river at a cost of `4 crore to resolve the issue in hand. But the project has not materialised yet.

"All officials concerned including the municipality and Public Works Department (PWD) should speed up the work so that there is a smooth flow of vehicular movement and hassle-free traffic," Prabhu, a resident said.

Gudiyatham municipal commissioner E. Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE, "The repaired causeway has been in use for about four months and steps are being taken to upgrade it."

Koundinya River runs through the centre of the town and Kamarajar Bridge was built over the waterbody. Earlier, the traffic flowed in both directions on Kamarajar Bridge-to and from Gudiyatham. However, after the increase in vehicular population and movement, vehicles entering the town were diverted through the causeway that needs immediate upgradation.