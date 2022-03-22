Tribals association urge CM Stalin to scrap de-notified community certification

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to scrap the De-notified Community (DNC) certification, members of the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association submitted a petition to Collector S Aneesh Sekhar during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, treasurer of the association Davamani said the State government was issuing DNC certificates for the children from their community, whereas the Union government was issuing them De-notified Tribes (DNT) certificates. "However, this dual certification is keeping us away from the reservation in education, and government jobs. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should henceforth issue us only DNT certificates," she said.

Davamani further stated that the government through a G.O. dated June 30, 1979, changed the nomenclature in the community certificate from DNT to DNC. "Though several representations were given to the government to withdraw this GO, no action ensued.

In 2019, a committee recommended the government issue DNT certificates to the community students. But, still DNC certificates are being issued. The Union government had allotted `13 crore for conducting a DNT survey, but the State government has not even appointed a nodal officer for the survey till now. On the other hand, the previous (AIADMK) government approved 9.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community without conducting any survey at all," she claimed.