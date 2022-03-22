STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals association urge CM Stalin to scrap de-notified community certification

Members of the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association submitted a petition to Collector S Aneesh Sekhar during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Published: 22nd March 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purposes only(Pexels)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to scrap the De-notified Community (DNC) certification, members of the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association submitted a petition to Collector S Aneesh Sekhar during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, treasurer of the association Davamani said the State government was issuing DNC certificates for the children from their community, whereas the Union government was issuing them De-notified Tribes (DNT) certificates. "However, this dual certification is keeping us away from the reservation in education, and government jobs. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should henceforth issue us only DNT certificates," she said.

Davamani further stated that the government through a G.O. dated June 30, 1979, changed the nomenclature in the community certificate from DNT to DNC. "Though several representations were given to the government to withdraw this GO, no action ensued. 

In 2019, a committee recommended the government issue DNT certificates to the community students. But, still DNC certificates are being issued. The Union government had allotted `13 crore for conducting a DNT survey, but the State government has not even appointed a nodal officer for the survey till now. On the other hand, the previous (AIADMK) government approved 9.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community without conducting any survey at all," she claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Stalin DNC Tribal Welfare Association Petition Grievance redressal
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp