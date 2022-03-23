AIADMK urges Puducherry government to adopt resolution against Mekedatu dam construction

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK has urged the NDA government in Puducherry to adopt a resolution in the territorial assembly urging the central government not to give any permission for the Karnataka government’s attempt to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river against the final verdict of the Cauvery Arbitration Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Puducherry AIADMK (East) Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan who called on the Chief Minister N Rangasamy and submitted a petition in this regard said the Puducherry government should stand in support with the Tamil Nadu government, as only with the help of Tamil Nadu can Puducherry get Cauvery water that is essential for the livelihood of the farmers of Karaikal district and drinking water for residents. “It is our duty to work with Tamil Nadu in all the activities regarding the Cauvery water,” he said.

The government of Tamil Nadu passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on March 21 condemning the Karnataka government’s unilateral decision of going ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam and urging the central government to stop the move. All parties including the AIADMK and BJP unanimously supported this resolution in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Therefore, in the interest of the farmers of Karaikal district, Puducherry should also request the central government to deny technical, environmental and any other clearance required for constructing the Mekedatu project by the government of Karnataka and advise them not to go ahead with the project, he said.