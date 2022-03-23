STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: New infections fall below 50 in Tamil Nadu

No COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with the total deaths remaining unchanged at 38,025, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:24 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Continuing to report a downward trend in new infections, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw its daily COVID-19 cases fall below 50, with 48 people testing positive for the pathogen, pushing the caseload to 34,52,490, the health department said.

As many as 89 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,930 leaving 535 active infections. Among districts, Chennai added 18 cases while 15 districts reported new cases in single digit.

Seven districts -- Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Villupuram -- reported zero active cases.

A total of 29,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,53,27,498.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the public should not show any kind of laxity in following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour due to the decline in new cases.

"We do not know whether there will be a fourth wave of COVID-19. Tamil Nadu government is taking all safety measures but people should not show laxity in following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. They should follow the government's laid out standard operating procedures for the next three months," he said.

He cautioned that there has been a rise in new cases in neighbouring states and people should stay alert.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated new buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 1.87 lakh at a government high school in the city.

Comments

