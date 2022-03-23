STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu logs 44 infections, nil fatalities

The State capital, that is, Chennai leads among the districts with 7,50,955 infections, the bulletin said.

Published: 23rd March 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Seven districts of Tamil Nadu reported zero active cases on Wednesday but elsewhere in the State 44 infections were reported.

That pushed the total to 34,52,534 so far. The death toll stood at 38,025 with nil fatalities, said the Department of Health. Recoveries were 34,14,004 in number with 74 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. There were 505 active cases, said a bulletin.

Chennai saw 16 new cases while the other districts reported them in single-digit. Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Villupuram recorded zero active infections.

The State capital, that is, Chennai leads among the districts with 7,50,955 infections, the bulletin said.

A total of 30,455 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the number of specimens examined was 6,53,57,953, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp