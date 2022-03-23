STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High vigil along coast after Lankan refugees land

Early on Tuesday, six persons, including three children, from Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan in Sri Lanka were rescued by  Coast Guard  from a sandbar off Rameswaram.

Published: 23rd March 2022

Supporters of Sri Lanka's main opposition wearing masks of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksaand Finance and Minister Basil Rajapaksa during a protest.(Photo | AP)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In the wake of the rescue of at least six Sri Lankan nationals, fleeing the island nation over its economic crisis, off Dhanushkodi on Tuesday, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) in Tamil Nadu has increased its vigil along the coastline. 

“We have kept high vigil on the shores to keep misadventures in check. We are working with other fellow law enforcement agencies like the ‘Q’ Branch, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy in this regard,” said Sandeep Mittal, the ADGP of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group.

Early on Tuesday, six persons, including three children, from Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan in Sri Lanka were rescued by  Coast Guard from a sandbar off Rameswaram. The refugees are currently under CSG custody in Mandapam. 

