STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Industrial park to bring in more job opportunities’

The other districts are Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, and Thiruvallur. According to the Finance Minister, the industrial parks in these five districts would attract Rs 50,000 crore investments.

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

According to the Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, the industrial parks in these five districts would attract Rs 50,000 crore investments.

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE:  Vellore District Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Association President M V Swamynatthan said the industrial park mentioned in the 2022-2023 budget would bring in more job opportunities for the youth in the coming years as Vellore is one of the five districts to get the park.

The announcement was made in the Tamil Nadu Budget-2022 by the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on March 18.

The other districts are Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, and Thiruvallur. According to the Finance Minister, the industrial parks in these five districts would attract Rs 50,000 crore investments.

Swamynatthan told TNIE that after the trifurcation of Vellore in 2019, the existing SIPCOT, and all leather manufacturing units fell into Ranipet and Tirupathur respectively, leaving Vellore with no major industrial activity. "Hence, this is a major development as the district would also have an industrial park," he added.

The industrial park is expected to generate about 3,000-5,000 direct jobs and some indirect employment as well, he said, adding that local graduates can search for jobs here instead of moving out in search of employment to neighbouring districts.

Farming and farmlands should be protected

S M Vinoth Kumar, a Vellore resident, said "The project can generate revenue for the district. At the same time, the government should ensure that it does not affect farming activities."

The government should set up the plant away from farmlands and ensure proper treatment and recycling of chemical effluent so that progress can be made in both the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Another resident said the industrial park should be set up in a place that is accessible to workers coming from various parts of the district.

On March 7, the State Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan inspected a land at Gundalur in Mahimandalam near Katpadi. A 2,000-acre land is likely to be allotted for the project. Officials said the location is not finalised.

The MSME association president said the government should form a welfare board for micro-level entrepreneurs in the state.

He said the welfare board is a long-pending demand. The board, when formed, can address their grievances and resolve various issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swamynatthan Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Association
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp