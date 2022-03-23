‘Industrial park to bring in more job opportunities’

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore District Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Association President M V Swamynatthan said the industrial park mentioned in the 2022-2023 budget would bring in more job opportunities for the youth in the coming years as Vellore is one of the five districts to get the park.

The announcement was made in the Tamil Nadu Budget-2022 by the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on March 18.

The other districts are Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, and Thiruvallur. According to the Finance Minister, the industrial parks in these five districts would attract Rs 50,000 crore investments.

Swamynatthan told TNIE that after the trifurcation of Vellore in 2019, the existing SIPCOT, and all leather manufacturing units fell into Ranipet and Tirupathur respectively, leaving Vellore with no major industrial activity. "Hence, this is a major development as the district would also have an industrial park," he added.

The industrial park is expected to generate about 3,000-5,000 direct jobs and some indirect employment as well, he said, adding that local graduates can search for jobs here instead of moving out in search of employment to neighbouring districts.

Farming and farmlands should be protected

S M Vinoth Kumar, a Vellore resident, said "The project can generate revenue for the district. At the same time, the government should ensure that it does not affect farming activities."

The government should set up the plant away from farmlands and ensure proper treatment and recycling of chemical effluent so that progress can be made in both the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Another resident said the industrial park should be set up in a place that is accessible to workers coming from various parts of the district.

On March 7, the State Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan inspected a land at Gundalur in Mahimandalam near Katpadi. A 2,000-acre land is likely to be allotted for the project. Officials said the location is not finalised.

The MSME association president said the government should form a welfare board for micro-level entrepreneurs in the state.

He said the welfare board is a long-pending demand. The board, when formed, can address their grievances and resolve various issues.