Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu Assembly...

By Express News Service

CM promises measures to provide jobs to MNP

CM MK Stalin on Tuesday assured the Assembly that measures will be taken to provide jobs to Makkal Nala Paniyalargal (MNP), appointed during the earlier DMK government and dismissed by the AIADMK one, based on the verdict of the Supreme Court. He was replying to AIADMK member K Ashokkumar who sought to know the status of the party’s poll promise of providing jobs to MNP. Stalin said the case is pending before the Supreme Court and steps will be taken to provide jobs to MNP based on the verdict.

Kannagi statue kicks up a storm in House

Tiruchengode MLA ER Eswaran’s remark over the displacement of the statue of Kannagi, the central character in Silapathikaram, during the tenure of the AIADMK government triggered a commotion. He urged government to build a Kannagi kottam in Tiruchengode and referred to the statue’s displacement from near the Marina. KA Sengottaiyan said if the member mentioned anything about AIADMK or the government, it must be expunged. The Speaker, however, refused to do so.

Poll promises: DMK, AIADMK trade barbs

The DMK and the AIADMK traded barbs over keeping of DMK’s poll promises and announcements made under rule 110 by the previous AIADMK government. AIADMK member K Ashokkumar listed various schemes mentioned in the DMK’s election manifesto but not found in the budgets. Countering, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the AIADMK government made several announcements in the house under rule 110, but didn’t allocate funds for 90 per cent of them.

2.5K staff to guard temple property

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu told the Assembly that steps are being taken to appoint 2,500 employees to protect temple properties in the State. Babu was responding to a question from AIADMK member K Ashokkumar.

Free power to 1L farmers soon

Power Minister V Senthil Balaji told the Assembly that the ongoing works for providing free power supply to one lakh farmers would be over by the end of March. So far, 87,465 farmers received the facility, he said.

‘Sought nod to shoot wild boars’

Minister for Forests K Ramachandran on Tuesday said the State government has sought permission to shoot wild boars that wreak havoc in cultivated lands. The permission is expected in a couple of months.

‘Can’t allow free ride on all buses’

Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan said women cannot be allowed to avail free travel in all buses. “How can we then run state-owned transport corporations, which are already facing a loss of around Rs 45,000 crore?” he asked.