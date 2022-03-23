No L-G address during interim budget session

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: There will be no Lieutenant Governor's address in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly session that is to be convened to pass the interim budget on March 30.

While briefing the media persons at his chamber, Speaker R Selvan said this is the second session of the Assembly as the first session, convened on February 23, was adjourned after Conduct of Business.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who holds the finance portfolio would present the vote-on-accounts on March 30 in the Assembly to meet the committed expenditure of the government for the first few months of the next financial year (2022-2023). In addition, the supplementary demands for grants for 2021-2022 would also be presented and debated before passing in the session.

The Lt Governor would address during the budget session of the Assembly which will be held sometime in June or thereafter, after getting approval from the centre, said Selvan, adding that a full-fledged budget would be presented later as the UT government is expecting some additional central assistance. He added that Chief Minister had already written to the Centre, seeking an additional grant of Rs 2,000 crore and is pursuing the matter.

"Construction of the new assembly complex would be taken up after the design is finalised with the suggestions from the elected members. A delegation, led by him would comprise ministers and all MLAs, who would be visiting five states -- Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand -- in April and see the legislative assembly complex. The Centre has committed to providing funds of Rs 300 crore for the construction," he said.