STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No suspicion on how Jayalalithaa died: OPS to panel

Apollo Hospital lawyer opposed it and said OPS had already told the panel that he was not aware of the treatment details.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam on Tuesday told the Arumugasamy panel — which is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of J Jayalalithaa —  that he has no suspicion in the death of the former CM and he had demanded a probe only because people at large had suspicion in her death. “I still have respect for chinnmma (Sasikala) and hold her in high regard,” OPS told reporters later in the day. 

Appearing before the panel for the second day, he said Jayalalithaa selected the AIADMK candidates for Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, and Thanjavur by-elections, and she had placed her thumb impression on their election papers. He also said when Jayalalithaa was being treated at Apollo Hospital, Sasikala told him a few times that she (Jayalalithaa) was doing fine. OPS said Sasikala did not discuss any government-related matters with him.

When the commission tried to question OPS over Jayalalithaa’s heart problem, Apollo Hospital lawyer opposed it and said OPS had already told the panel that he was not aware of the treatment details. OPS also said that before Jayalalithaa died, three ministers went to the hospital and met her directly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Pannerselvam J Jayalalithaa AIADMK
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp