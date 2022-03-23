No suspicion on how Jayalalithaa died: OPS to panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam on Tuesday told the Arumugasamy panel — which is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of J Jayalalithaa — that he has no suspicion in the death of the former CM and he had demanded a probe only because people at large had suspicion in her death. “I still have respect for chinnmma (Sasikala) and hold her in high regard,” OPS told reporters later in the day.

Appearing before the panel for the second day, he said Jayalalithaa selected the AIADMK candidates for Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, and Thanjavur by-elections, and she had placed her thumb impression on their election papers. He also said when Jayalalithaa was being treated at Apollo Hospital, Sasikala told him a few times that she (Jayalalithaa) was doing fine. OPS said Sasikala did not discuss any government-related matters with him.

When the commission tried to question OPS over Jayalalithaa’s heart problem, Apollo Hospital lawyer opposed it and said OPS had already told the panel that he was not aware of the treatment details. OPS also said that before Jayalalithaa died, three ministers went to the hospital and met her directly.