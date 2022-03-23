STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students left in open after officers demolish 'unsafe' classrooms

It's been three months since the school building, which accommodated a total of 51 students, was demolished, but so far no concrete steps have been taken by officials to construct a new one.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: The Panchayat Union Primary School in Mahilvannanathapuram was one among several schools in the district identified as 'unsafe' and hence demolished in the wake of Tirunelveli school building collapse that claimed the lives of three schoolchildren.

Parents of the schoolchildren told TNIE that it's been three months since the school building, which accommodated a total of 51 students, was demolished, but so far no concrete steps have been taken by officials to construct a new one. Despite filing numerous petitions, no action was taken, they alleged.

"The primary school was functioning in two classroom buildings, both of which were identified as unsafe by the officials. While one of them was totally demolished, another building has been left empty," said P Thangarathinam, a parent.

Following that, classrooms were shifted to a rental house nearby. But the building did not have adequate space to accommodate all the children. Hence, they were moved to open space, under the trees, and at the risk of worms, insects, and snakes.

"Those who come first have the advantage of sitting in the shade, while others, including teachers, are forced to sit under the scorching sun. To answer nature's call, students have to go to the toilet, which is also in a dilapidated condition," said another parent, A Subramanian.

Students told TNIE that they developed allergies like redness of the skin, swelling, etc due to insect bites and that they also encountered snakes every now and then.

R Paramasivan, a parent, said, "Some of the children had to be taken to hospitals to treat their allergies. When the officials demolished the old school building, parents were happy thinking that their children would get new school buildings. But till now no step has been taken despite our repeated petitions to the officials of various departments. So we have petitioned District Collector S Gopala Sundararaj regarding this, seeking his intervention."

When TNIE contacted, M Kabeer, Chief Educational Officer of Tenkasi said that he would inspect the school and do the needful. S Kaveri, Chairman of Panchayat Union Council, Keezhapavoor, said that the council had allotted funds for the renovation of an old building which has been kept empty. "We will start the renovation work in three days. We have sought Collector's help for the funds to construct a new building in place of the demolished building," she added.

