TN: Toll booths set up flouting rules to be shut down

CHENNAI: At least five or six toll gates on national highways across Tamil Nadu, set up in violation of National Highways Fee Rules 2008, may be closed over the next three months.Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that minimum distance between two toll gates must be 60km and all those operating in violation of the rule will be shut.

Gadkari’s announcement came in response to Chidambaram MP and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s question regarding functioning of toll gates even after realisation of cost. “How did the Centre allow such toll gates to function for so many years,” asked Thirumavalavan.

In December 2018, after repeated protests across the country, the Centre ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to shift the toll plazas located within 60km of one another. The Centre also reiterated that no toll plaza should be set up within 10km radius from corporation and municipality limits. NHAI, however, has not taken any action. The toll plazas that were set up against the rule were given exemption by the NHAI on the grounds of project viability.

As per official data, while distance between Paranur and Athur toll gate is 50km, the next toll gate at Vikravandi on Chennai-Tiruchy NH is located 43 km from Athur. Distance between Vikravandi and Sengurichi toll plazas is 46km. Similarly, other tolls operating in violation of the rule include Sengurichi-Thirumandurai (52.5 km), Samayapuram-Boothakudi (43.4 km) and Vaniyambadi-Pallikonda (48km) toll gates. Similarly, there are two toll gates located at a distance of 32km on Chennai bypass road at Surapattu and Vanagaram.

SP Somashekar, regional officer, NHAI, Chennai, told TNIE, “As of now, we have not received any intimation regarding the announcement. We will act on it after getting the directive from the ministry.”

Earlier this month, State Highways Minister E V Velu has demanded closure of toll gates at Vanagram and Surapattu on Chennai bypass, Paranur on Tambaram-Tiruchy NH, and Chennasamuthram (Walajah) and Nemili (Sriperumbudur) tolls on Chennai-Bengaluru bypass road.