Virudhunagar ​sexual assault case with CB-CID, maximum penalty for the guilty: Stalin

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A case of sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu has been transferred to the Crime Branch- CID for investigation and the DGP of the State has been told to monitor the investigation and ensure filing of the charge sheet in two months, Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

The CB-CID superintendent Mutharasi has been named as special officer. "The charge sheet will be filed within 60 days and those responsible for the crime will be produced before the Special Court for maximum punishment," said the Chief Minister said.

When the issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition AIADMK K Palaniswami in the Assembly, Stalin said, "I have directed the DGP to directly monitor the case. Unlike the Pollachi sex scandal (during the AIADMK regime), investigation will be proper and justice will be delivered at the earliest."

This case would be an example of instant justice and be a lesson to those who commit such crimes, he said.

"Just wait and see how this government will ensure justice (to the victim)," he said. The Chief Minister claimed police swung into action and arrested four people within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

Four juveniles, also involved in the crime, were sent to the borstal school after producing them before court, he said.

Referring to the Sathuvachari case, he said the police arrested five people in connection with the sexual assault of a doctor after receiving her complaint, said the Chief Minister.

When Palaniswami tried to raise an issue after the Chief Minister's statement, Assembly Speaker M Appavu declined further discussion. In protesting, Palaniswami, accompanied by the AIADMK members, walked out of the House.

