CB-CID to probe Virudhunagar sexual assault case: Stalin

CHENNAI: Transferring the case related to the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar to CB-CID, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the Assembly that maximum punishment would be ensured for those involved.

Responding to the issue raised by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during the zero hour, Stalin said, “the case will set an example to the rest of the country in rendering justice expeditiously and it would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes.”

He said SP J Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer and that within 24 hours of registering the complaint, four people were arrested and four others sent to juvenile home. “Charge sheet will be framed within 60 days and will ensure maximum punishment to the assailants.

Also, I have instructed the DGP to consider this as a special case. Definitely, this case will not be conducted in the manner in which the Pollachi sexual assault case or the sexual assault on 13-year-old in Washermanpet were carried out,” he added.

Crimes against women are on the rise: EPS

EXPLAINING action taken on the case related to sexual assault of a woman doctor by a group of five in Vellore on March 17, the Chief Minister said the doctor was from Bihar and was working in CMC and the male doctor who travelled with her in the autorickshaw hails from Nagpur.

He said four persons were arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and further investigation was going on. The CM also referred to the attack on the driver of a retired judge of Madras High Court, CT Selvam, at a traffic signal on 100 feet road in Ashok Nagar. Stalin said he had spoken to Selvam and enquired about the incident.

However, after the CM's reply, AIADMK MLAs, led by Palaniswami, walked out of the House in protest citing increasing number of crimes against women. Talking to reporters, EPS said, "After the DMK government assumed office, crimes against women are on the rise and the law and order situation has collapsed. Recently, Chennai Police Commissioner had gone on record saying there are around 3,000 rowdies in Chennai alone."