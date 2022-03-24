STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt has fulfilled 208 of 505 electoral promises so far: Stalin

Published: 24th March 2022 05:16 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that the government headed by him had so far fulfilled 208 of 505 electoral promises made ahead of the Assembly elections. 
Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said he was tabling a status report which is akin to that of a white paper about the fulfilment of the promises made.

“The DMK government has completed 10 months in office and has been consistently working to implement the 505 electoral promises it made. Of the 208 promises for which announcements have been made, G.Os for 171 announcements have been issued and the government is monitoring their implementation keenly,” Stalin said.

As examples of promises kept, the Chief Minister mentioned an exclusive budget for agriculture, waiver of loans availed by women’s self-help groups and jewel loans, reduction in price of petrol, a resolution against three farm laws (which were withdrawn later by the Centre), etc. 

Stalin also said apart from fulfilling electoral promises, his government had implemented many more schemes like ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (Education at the Doorsteps), ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (Healthcare at the Doorsteps), ‘Innuyir Kappom’, Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme and ‘Naan Mudhalvan.’

Contrary to this track record of the DMK government, 537 announcements were made under Rule 110 during the past 10 years of the AIADMK regime but issuance of G.Os and administrative sanction were given only to 491. While 26 announcements worth Rs 5,470 crore were ignored, for 20 announcements worth Rs 9,741 crore, appropriate G.Os were not issued, added the Chief Minister. “Some of the unfulfilled announcements include milk at Rs 25 per litre, mobile phones for family cardholders, satellite towns at Thirumazhisai and near Madurai airport, etc.,” Stalin charged.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s charge, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “He has hidden what was implemented and highlighted those which could not be implemented due to various reasons like land acquisition and court cases.”

