God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that 'God' alone is VIP, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered that no person, including temple employees or government staff, should be allowed to misuse VIP entry passes in temples. "The staff should receive darshan only through the paid queue, or the free darshan queue along with other devotees," it added.



While hearing a petition regarding the Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi, Justice SM Subramaniam said, "If any VIP causes inconvenience to devotees, then the VIP is committing a religious sin, which would not be forgiven by God. Public servants, from various government departments, who do not fall under the category of VIP, and others should not be allowed to have special darshan and no separate queue should be created for them. People are frustrated with VIP culture."



Special entry for VIPs should not result in the infringement of the general public's right to equality, the court added. "VIP entry must be restricted to the VIPs and their family members. It should not be accorded to their relatives. The temple administration is duty-bound to ensure that VIP darshan is extended without inconveniencing the public. Surely, some people deserve to have VIP darshans. But that special privilege is extended to the special offices that the persons are holding, and not for the individual," the judge added.



The court also ordered the Tiruchendur municipal commissioner to ensure the cleanliness of roads and streets for the benefit of the public at large, as a large number of people visit temple premises. The executive officer of the temple was directed to keep an adequate number of garbage bins both inside and outside the temple premises. The court passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by M Seetharaman, a 'freelance' archachaka who challenged an order passed by the temple authorities banning him from performing poojas at the temple.