Health team finds poor quality noon meals served in tribal school

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI : A team of health department officials and revenue staff visited a tribal settlement in Bettamugilalam on Wednesday and found that noon meal served in the Panchayat Union Primary School was of poor quality. Also, a single teacher working in the school had poor attendance record.

Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer C Rajesh Kumar said a team visited Aalpatti for the monthly camp and found out that Arul Luther Singh , the teacher who is also the headmaster of Panchayat Union Primary School, had gone to attend to bank work related to the school on Wednesday afternoon. The students, most of them from Irula tribe, complained to the team that only few of ate noon meal and others brought lunch from home. Also, egg was not supplied.

The BMO informed the issue to Krishnagiri district Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari and Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Tamilarasan.

Kelamangalam Block Education Officer Vedha said the headmaster took permission from her to attend to his personal work.

When questioned why another teacher was not deputed for half a day on Wednesday, she said that due to hilly region, she was unable to do that. Also, the Block Education Officer said over ten children are on rolls in the school. Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Tamilarasan said, he would look into the issue.