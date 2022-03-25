4-year-old girl dies in wall collapse near Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A four-year-old girl died and a seven-year old-girl was injured in a wall collapse near Thondamuthur on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sansika (4) daughter of Thangaraj from Sivaji Colony on Thadagam road. The injured was Devasena (7) .

According to police, parents of both the girls were working in a construction site belonging to M Babu. On Wednesday, a five-ft wall was built using hollow block stones to raise the building base to ground level. On Thursday, they dug a pit to build a water tank. The children were playing near the wall, while it collapsed, said police. Sansika died on the spot and Devasena is undergoing treatment at CMCH.