AIADMK government implemented 97% of Rule 110 announcements: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday stated 97 per cent of projects announced under Rule 110 in the Assembly during the AIADMK regime from 2011-21, had been implemented.

Addressing reporters after boycotting the reply of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said, “It has been a practice of ministers to listen to the address of Opposition leaders in order to give replies. But when the Deputy Opposition Leader delivered his address in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Finance Minister left the House.

It is a disgrace to the opposition party.” Hence, to register their protest, AIADMK members boycotted the proceedings, he added. Speaking about charges that previous AIADMK governments failed to implement announcements under Rule 110, he said, “As per the TN government’s own report, out of 1,704 announcements during 2011-21, 68 per cent were completed, while 491 projects are still going on. Hence, 1,658 out of 1704 have been implemented, which amounts to 97 per cent.”

He further said very few announcements were not implemented due to various reasons. But the ruling party is intentionally taking efforts to create a false impression about AIADMK government.

Seven bills passed IN Tamil nadu assembly

The Tamil Nadu Document Writers’ Welfare Fund Act,2022, to provide pensionary benefit and monetary assistance to document writers for permanent disability, partial disability, accidental death or natural death and also for marriage, maternity and education of their dependents

The Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare (Amendment) Act, 2022 to increase the strength of Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board from 13 to 15; proposed to make the Commissioner of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils as the member secretary ex-officio of the board

The Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants (Amendment) Act, 2022, to make compulsory registration of all rental agreements to regulate rent as per the terms and conditions of the agreement entered into between the owner of the premises and tenant and balance the rights and responsibilities of the landlords and tenants

The Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Amendment Act, 2022 was passed

Three other Bills already proposed were passed in the Assembly