Bouncing back: TDS collection in TN-Puducherry region surpasses target

Published: 25th March 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic may have impacted livelihoods but Income Tax collections through Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region has surpassed the target of Rs 34,226 crore.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of TDS Conclave here on Thursday, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) R Ravichandran said TDS and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) during this financial year has been Rs 43,017 crore so far. This is an increase of 125 per cent and when compared to the last two years when the country had battled Covid-19, this year has been a better one, he said.

He said the data show strong economic growth of the State led by software and manufacturing industries. Highlighting that there are 47 lakh taxpayers in the State, he said in order to increase compliance, 101 TDS and TCS surveys were conducted across different industries, including jewellery, software development, manufacturing, construction, movie distribution and production, cooperative banks and others.

He also said the I-T department had come out with a ‘Manual for TDS Deductors’, providing details on various tax provisions. On regulation of crypto currencies, he said it is being taxed under digital assets. A clearer picture will emerge in the next financial year.

Meanwhile, in order to create awareness and bring more people into the tax net, 63 awareness programmes and workshops were conducted across the State and Puducherry, he said. On Thursday, more than 250 top taxpayers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region attended the conclave. The Chief Commissioner of I-T appreciated the contribution of the tax payers to nation-building and made an appeal to all deductors to deduct and remit tax as per law.

Rs 43k crore
Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) R Ravichandran said TDS and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) during the financial year has been Rs 43,017 crore so far. This has surpassed the target (Rs 34,226 crore)

