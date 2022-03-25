Connectivity is a major issue at Jawadhu hills in Vellore

Vaitheeswaran B By

Internet in today's date has become a basic facility. For the residents of Kupsoor, a tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu hills in Vellore, climbing up and down the hill has become a part of their daily routine as that is the only place where they get internet connectivity.

Muthamma, along with hundreds of other tribal people, walk 5-8 kilometres and wait at the cliff to catch a signal so that they can avail of their old pension, MGNREGA and other government benefits. To avail of the schemes, it is mandatory to capture biometric signatures to stop fraudulent activities. Though none of them owns a smartphone, the internet is very much a part of their life.

When it comes to education, the situation is much worse in the 68 villages in the Jawadhu hills near Aniacut. Saying that during the pandemic many kids missed out on schools as they were online, a government teacher in the hills added, "Basics are being taught again to the class VI to VIII students after the lockdown. Education of these kids are affected and it is difficult to go through all these again."

Another teacher said they have to bear the brunt of the lack of mobile services. “Education department officials ask to join an online meeting so I’ll drive to the bottom of the hills where we get the internet service. However, by the time I reach, the meeting will be over and officials will scold us without understanding the issue,” the teacher said.

“Due to poor connectivity, it is the pregnant and sick people who are affected the most. The government should strive to establish a mobile network and an e-Seva centre here,” C Vijaya Kumar, a resident of Peenjamandhai told TNIE. Establishing biometrics in government offices would ensure employees in these remote areas work properly, he added.

Vijayakumar worked against all odds to get a degree, but many of them are unemployed and it is nearly impossible for them to start a business as banks don’t approve their loans. Unless the educated youth land up in a good job, no children or their parents will come forward to take up education, said Shankar, an activist working on child labour.

Virtually disconnected, these villages are disconnected from the outer world due to a lack of roads. The tribal people have been waiting for decades to get a 6.5 km road. Without roads, they are isolated and find it difficult to attain economical development.

Collector Kumaravel Pandiyan said the road project is delayed due to a delay in tender finalisation by the Forest Department. "We are strictly monitoring child marriage and child labour. Also, we're establishing contact with dropout students," he added.

“The tender was out for the construction of the road at the cost of `5.11 crore. We will start the process in a week and once the road is laid most of the problems in the villages will be over,” Anaicut MLA AP Nandhakumar told TNIE.