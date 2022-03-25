Ex-ABVP president Subbiah gets regular bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, oncologist and former ABVP national president, who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly urinating in front of his neighbours’ house in July 2020. While Justice G Jayachandran granted interim bail to Dr Subbiah a couple of days ago, it was made into a regular one with the same conditions.

The incident allegedly occurred after a dispute between Subbiah and his neighbour over parking vehicles at their apartment. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. But, Adambakkam police did not arrest Subbiah, who was also previously the head of the Oncology Department in the Government Stanley Hospital. A few days later, the complainant withdrew the case. Police said the victim and her nephew, who lodged the complaint, were allegedly threatened by people close to Subbiah.